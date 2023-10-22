Raiders at Bears 2023 Week 7: Game preview and prediction
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Chicago Bears in Week 7, and here is our official game preview and prediction for this crucial matchup.
By Brad Weiss
Week 7 brings a road game for the Las Vegas Raiders, as they travel to the Windy City to take on the Chicago Bears. The Raiders go into this game on a two-game win streak, but this is their first road game since their 24-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in what was rookie Aidan O'Connell's first NFL start
Raiders at Bears 2023 Week 7 Game Preview
Both teams will be rolling with backup quarterbacks on Sunday, as the Las Vegas Raiders will start Brian Hoyer, and the Chicago Bears will go with Tyson Bagent. These two players could not be at more different points in their careers, as Hoyer is a 15-year NFL veteran, and Bagent is making his first NFL start.
The Raiders have been the opposite of what they have been in years past, as the defense is carrying the team and the offense has yet to find their identity. The Silver and Black have not gotten the run game going at all this season, while the defense is forcing turnovers and keeping them in close games.
Las Vegas has yet to score 20 points on offense in any single game this season, but that should change on Sunday.
Raiders at Bears 2023 Week 7 Game Prediction
I like the Raiders to roll in this game, as Hoyer is going to take shots downfield, and that should open up the run game a bit more. Davante Adams should be fired up in this one, as he took on the Chicago Bears twice a season during his time in Green Bay, while the defense should find more opportunities against a player making his first NFL start on Sunday.
Look for Maxx Crosby to get to Tyson Bagent early and often in this one, forcing some costly turnovers from the young signal-caller. On offense, the team will look to establish Josh Jacobs in this one as well, while Hoyer should link up with Adams and Tre Tucker on some deep passes throughout.
In the end, Las Vegas has the playmakers needed to go on the road and win a crucial game, and I believe that will be the case in Week 7.
Final Score: Raiders 27, Bears 17