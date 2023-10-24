Raiders at Bears 2023 Week 7: Things we learned
The Las Vegas Raiders suffered an embarrassing loss in Week 7 against the Chicago Bears, and here are three things we learned on Sunday.
By Brad Weiss
On Sunday, the Las Vegas Raiders went into Solider Field in Chicago looking to move over .500 for the first time since the 2021 NFL season. While that is an embarrassing statement to write in itself, it is no more embarrassing than the performance the Silver and Black put together against the Bears as both a team, and a coaching staff.
Here, we look at three things we learned from the 30-12 loss to the Chicago Bears.
Raiders coaching staff is atrocious
Josh McDaniels has been the head coach for the Las Vegas Raiders across 24 games so far, and it is clear his hiring was a big mistake. On a weekly basis, McDaniels is outcoached, whether it be by seasoned coaches, or guys like Matt Eberflus or Jeff Saturday, a glaring stain on his tenure leading this franchise.
McDaniels needs to be fired by the Raiders, and while I never call for someone's job, it is clear that he has lost the locker room, and cannot succeed as an NFL head coach.
Also, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham cannot get things going on a consistent basis, while the offense, led by McDaniels and Mick Lombardi has failed to get an identity despite having Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams. It is time for a brand new regime in Las Vegas, and immediately.
Brian Hoyer was the wrong decision at quarterback
With Jimmy Garoppolo injured for the second game only seven games into his tenure as the Raiders starting quarterback, many felt McDaniels would once again turn to rookie Aidan O'Connell. In fact, after his Week 4 performance against the Los Angeles Chargers, and with how bad Jimmy G has been, most of Raider Nation felt it was time to turn to O'Connell for good.
Instead, McDaniels rolled with veteran Brian Hoyer at quarterback against his former team, and the results were as expected. Hoyer struggled to move the football, had costly turnovers, and in the end, it was only O'Connell who was able to drive this offense into the end zone.
This has the potential to be another long Raiders season
The Raiders had a golden opportunity to move to 4-3 against a lowly Bears team on Sunday, only to suffer their most eye-popping loss of the season. Losing to Tyson Bagent and the Bears by a 30-12 score could be the beginning of the end for not only McDaniels, but could be the beginning of another long season in Las Vegas.
With the Detroit Lions coming up on Monday night, the Raiders are in danger of losing big time in primetime to a team many feel is one of the best in the NFC. If they cannot bring it against the Bears on the road, how are they supposed to do it against the best of the NFC North this Monday?