Raiders at Bears 2023 Week 7: 3 things to watch
The Las Vegas Raiders are taking on the Chicago Bears this week in what amounts to a need-to-win game for the Raiders
By Daniel Davis
Going into Week 7 in second place in the AFC West, the Raiders need to keep the gas on and pull out a win against the lowly Bears, who will be presumably missing their quarterback Justin Fields. After back-to-back big weeks with Fields and DJ Moore, they were kept in check this past week, losing to the Minnesota Vikings.
The Raiders, meanwhile, won a close game they should've won handily against a truly awful Patriots team that has been playing poorly since Tom Brady left. The Bears will get the Raiders in the early window in Week 7, as the Raiders look to go 4-3.
The Raiders rushing attack needs to take over and give a boost to the offense that has been struggling. Despite the offensive woes, the Raiders have a top-10 rushing offense. Josh Jacobs needs to get going and the offensive line needs to open some holes for the Raiders.
Here are three things the Raiders need to do to win this weekend