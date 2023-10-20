Raiders at Bears 2023 Week 7: 3 things to watch
The Las Vegas Raiders are taking on the Chicago Bears this week in what amounts to a need-to-win game for the Raiders
By Daniel Davis
Raiders passing defense against an ailing Bears offense
The Bears offense has been performing badly overall this season outside of a few good weeks. With Justin Fields dislocating his thumb on this throwing hand, the Bears will be without their starting QB and this could be an opportunity for the Raiders to turn on the jets and get after the quarterback.
Tyree Wilson hasn't been performing to what we think is a top-10 overall pick. Outside of the Preseason game against the Cowboys, the rookie hasn't shined yet in a regular season game. In fact, the rookie has been slow off the ball, lacking a motor, and seems to be gassed the majority of the time he's on the field.
Maxx Crosby is still the best defender on the team but he can't do it all himself. The Raiders defense needs to step up this week against a Bears team that is suffering from injuries.