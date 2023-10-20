Raiders at Bears 2023 Week 7: 3 things to watch
The Las Vegas Raiders are taking on the Chicago Bears this week in what amounts to a need-to-win game for the Raiders
By Daniel Davis
Bears third-down defense versus Raiders third-down offense
The Bears have the worst third-down defense in the league with 41 out of 80 conversions from the opposing team. The Raider's offense is just as bad with only a 25% conversion rate with 21 out of 75. Both the Bears defense and Raiders offense is atrocious on third-down leaving the execution to be the decider in this situation.
Josh McDaniels should have a game plan for third down and spreading out Chicago's defense as most of the conversions have come through the air. In this game, at least, it's pivotal to get Davante Adams the ball early and get him in a grove as well as getting holes open for Josh Jacobs in the rushing game to keep the ball out of the Bears' hands.
The Raiders go into this game as the favorite, and should win this game going away if they can finally find an identity on the offensive side of the ball. Chicago is an absolute mess right now, and could pick at No. 1 and No. 2 in the 2024 NFL Draft, so losing will actually help this franchise become a winner in the NFC North in the long run.