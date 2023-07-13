Las Vegas Raiders: What must become a reality to make the playoffs in 2023
For the Las Vegas Raiders to make the playoffs in 2023, these things have to become a reality.
The Raiders have only gone to the playoffs twice in the past 20 years, once in 2016 and once in 2021. They haven’t won a playoff game since 2003, and in fact, the Raiders have only won four playoff games since the year 2000.
In a brutally tough AFC West Division and an AFC conference that is packed with powerhouse teams, once again it’s going to be tough for the Raiders to make the playoffs this year. But it’s not impossible. And it may even be more doable than you think, especially if they play to their potential.
The 2023 roster has been revamped once again this offseason, and general manager Dave Ziegler made a point to get better on the defensive side of the ball. Of course, many things have to fall into place to come out of a loaded AFC, but there is some elite talent on this roster, and more depth than there has been in a long time at some key positions.
However, in order to make the playoffs in 2023, these things have to become a reality.