Las Vegas Raiders: What must become a reality to make the playoffs in 2023
For the Las Vegas Raiders to make the playoffs in 2023, these things have to become a reality.
- 1. Offense must reach its potential
The Raiders offense was ranked 11th overall in 2022, and with some new additions including a new quarterback leading the offensive unit in 2023, there’s no reason they can’t at least sneak inside the top 10.
They replaced nine-year starting quarterback Derek Carr with Jimmy Garappolo, which actually could be an upgrade, as Garoppolo is a much better fit for the system and already knows the system well. They also brought in former Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who may be the most underrated pickup on offense.
The Raiders also traded away tight end Darren Waller but brought in solid veterans like OJ Howard and Austin Hooper. During the 2023 NFL Draft, they traded up for Michael Mayer on Day 2, and that could prove to be one of the best moves they made this offseason.
With their starting line returning, as well as Davante Adams, this offense has a chance to be explosive in 2023. Of course, it all hinges on whether or not Josh Jacobs decides to play for the team.