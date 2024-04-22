Raiders would benefit from a former top-5 pick taking over as Broncos QB
The Las Vegas Raiders have dominated the Denver Broncos in recent years, and the hope is their new acquisition can somehow start at quarterback for them in 2024.
By Brad Weiss
When it comes to the AFC West, the Las Vegas Raiders have had their troubles against most of the division. However, when it comes to the Denver Broncos, the Raiders have had their number across the last few seasons, a trend that needs to continue in 2024 if they want to have any chance of being a playoff team.
Looking at the Broncos roster, one glaring position group that needs a serious upgrade is the quarterback position. Ben Dinucci and Jarrett Stidham currently dot the roster, but this week, they made a move to try and improve their team at the most important position in sports.
On Monday, ESPN's Ian Rapoport tweeted out that the Denver Broncos had traded for a former No. 4 overall pick.
Raiders would benefit from Zach Wilson quarterbacking the Broncos
The Broncos should be in play to add a quarterback early in the 2024 NFL Draft, as many mock drafts have them picking one of the top-6 guys with their first-round pick. On Monday, the team traded away two late-2024 draft picks for Zach Wilson, a player the New York Jets picked with the No. 4 overall pick back in 2021.
Wilson never took off as a member of the Jets, and with the team adding Aaron Rodgers last offseason, his services were no longer needed. Blessed with incredible ability, Wilson's skill set did not translate to the pro game, and in the end, he had a subpar career in New York.
If Denver goes into the 2024 NFL season with the trio of Wilson, Stidham, and Dinucci at quarterback, it would easily give them the worst quarterback room in the league. The Raiders already have capable quarterbacks on the roster in Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew II, and with the potential to add another quarterback early in the NFL Draft, Las Vegas will be much stronger than Denver at quarterback in 2024.