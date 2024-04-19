3 best-case scenarios for the Las Vegas Raiders at Pick No. 44
The Las Vegas Raiders have a key decision to make at No. 13 overall, but No. 44 overall could end up being just as important down the road.
By Brad Weiss
The time is now for the Las Vegas Raiders, as they go into their first NFL Draft with Tom Telesco as the general manager. For years, the Raiders have struggled to bring in key talent in the first round of the NFL Draft, as only Kolton Miller and Josh Jacobs had worked out since the 2018 NFL Draft.
In 2024, the Raiders roster is in great shape going into the draft, but glaring holes still present themselves with less than a week before Day 1 kicks off. While all eyes are on the first round, the second round will be a huge one for the Silver and Black as well, and picking at No. 44 overall, they are in prime position to add another key starter for the long-term.
Here, we look at three prospects who would be the best-case scenario for the Raiders at pick No. 44 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
3. Tyler Guyton
If the Raiders decide to pass on an offensive tackle on Day 1, one first-round prospect that could fall is Tyler Guyton from Oklahoma. Olu Fashanu, Joe Alt, JC Latham, and Taliese Fuaga are four players who seem destined for Round 1, so Guyton has a chance to fall to the Raiders at No. 44.
If he does fall, he would be a perfect fit for the Raiders desperate need at the right tackle spot. Teaming him with Miller for the foreseeable future would give the Silver and Black their bookend tackles, and eliminate a need for a long-term starter to bring in via free agency or next offseason.