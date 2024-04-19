3 best-case scenarios for the Las Vegas Raiders at Pick No. 44
The Las Vegas Raiders have a key decision to make at No. 13 overall, but No. 44 overall could end up being just as important down the road.
By Brad Weiss
2. Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
Looking at the Raiders current roster, the most glaring position of need could be at the cornerback position. Jack Jones was a huge get in free agency during the 2023 NFL season, and Nate Hobbs looks every bit the part of a long-term solution as the slot cornerback.
The problem is on the outside, where the Raiders are hoping to bring in another starting-quality player via the NFL Draft. If the Raiders do not go cornerback on Day 1, then cornerback could be their next position of need, and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. could tumble a bit during the three-day event.
Rakestraw has starter written all over him, and would give the Raiders a young starter they can help groom under defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. The Raiders defense has the chance to be special next season, but if they do not improve the cornerback room, AFC West opposing quarterbacks like Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes will have no problem moving the ball against them.