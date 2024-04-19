3 best-case scenarios for the Las Vegas Raiders at Pick No. 44
The Las Vegas Raiders have a key decision to make at No. 13 overall, but No. 44 overall could end up being just as important down the road.
By Brad Weiss
1. Michael Penix Jr.
As we track closer to the NFL Draft, one name that seems to be standing out more than others is Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. With the draft less than a week away, experts are now predicting that Penix could hear his name called in the first round, being one of as many as six quarterbacks picked on Day 1.
Penix certainly has the skill set to be a real player at the next level, but some scouts could be weary of bringing him in due to his injury history in college. He has a rocket for an arm, can move in the pocket, and at 24-years old, is experienced enough to come in and start as a rookie.
Some mock drafts have the Raiders trading back into the first round to get Penix with a second pick, though he also could fall into Day 2. If he is still available as the draft turns to Round 2, the Raiders could trade up for him as well, but if he falls into their lap at pick No. 44, that would be the best-case scenario of them all.