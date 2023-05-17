Las Vegas Raiders: Best moves of the 2023 Offseason
The NFL league season has started, the draft has come and gone, and the back end of free agency is starting to fizzle. As we wait for OTAs and mandatory minicamp to come around, we can start to see just how good or bad the Las Vegas Raiders did with their offseason moves.
Obviously everything is tentative at this point, as we don't really know whether any additions or subtractions are truly good until we see the fruits of the decision. The Las Vegas Raiders have made quite a few moves this offseason, as they look to move onward and upwards from their 6-11 season.
Many people are criticizing the moves that Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler have made regarding the more important decisions, but as previously mentioned it has yet to be seen what was good and what was bad.
That's why, in the pure fashion of being a fan, we are in a perfect position to judge and grade said decisions. I am taking the positive vibes only road here, for the better health of myself and yours. Here are the Top-3 best moves the Las Vegas Raiders made this offseason.