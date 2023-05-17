Las Vegas Raiders: Best moves of the 2023 Offseason
Signing Jakobi Meyers
One of the biggest misconceptions heading into this years offseason is that wide receiver wasn't a position of need or importance. What many people didn't realize was that after the year ended, Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow were the only receivers still under contract who had a reception during the 2022 season.
Did the Raiders have bigger positions of need? of course. Refilling the well in the receiver room though was something that needed to be addressed. Insert former New England Patriot wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.
Meyers led the Patriots in all categories last season and by most metrics was double the next guy. He racked up 804 yards on 67 receptions and 6 touchdowns. For reference the next best was DeVante Parker who had 539/31/3 respectively.
Obviously Davante Adams is the Raiders clear cut number one. Meyers was probably the best player on the market to come in and be a very good number two receiver on the outside. His familiarity with the Josh McDaniels system has a lot to do with that, but he's proven he can be an all around weapon no matter the system.