Las Vegas Raiders: Best moves of the 2023 Offseason
Moving on from Derek Carr
Debate your cat on why it was a terrible decision to move on from Derek Carr this year. At the end of the day it was about a culture change and stepping into the next era of Raiders football. Mark Davis brought in Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler to spearhead that change, knowing it could come at the expense of a quarterback he has personally kept around all these years.
After nine years of having the longest leash a quarterback has ever been given, Derek Carr was ultimately benched with two games left in the 2022 season. He regressed in just about all his metrics, but that was somewhat expected going into a new systems. When it came down to it though, McDaniels didn't see enough to warrant keeping Carr as his franchise guy and paying him $40 million going forward.
I'm not going to sit here and say Jimmy Garoppolo is the answer or necessarily takes us above and beyond where Carr was. Jimmy was always going to be a bridge QB until this new regime found their quarterback of the future. Moving on from Carr meant moving towards a new future and that's the best thing this team could've done if they wanted to take that next step.