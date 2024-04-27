Best Players Remaining Raiders must target on Day 3 of the NFL Draft
The Raiders could still add multiple key players on Day 3.
By Brad Weiss
Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft will kick off on Saturday, and for the Las Vegas Raiders, there is still a lot of work to do. The Raiders went all offense across the draft's first two days, bringing in a tight end and two offensive linemen.
Here, we look at five players the Raiders could draft on Day 3.
The Las Vegas Raiders could pick Cam Hart in the 2024 NFL Draft
5. Cam Hart, CB, Notre Dame
Going into Day 3 of the NFL Draft, the Raiders have to address the cornerback position, and luckily, there are some very talented players remaining at the position. One player to keep an eye on is Cam Hart from Notre Dame, who enjoyed a productive career in South Bend before declaring early for the NFL Draft.
Hart is an excellent cover cornerback, and he could slide right into the starting lineup with the Raiders. He played very early in his career at Notre Dame, so he has no problem coming in and making an impression, and with the Raiders, he will have a great opportunity to do so.