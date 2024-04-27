Best Players Remaining Raiders must target on Day 3 of the NFL Draft
The Raiders could still add multiple key players on Day 3.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders could pick Jaylen Wright in the 2024 NFL Draft
4. Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee
The Raiders said goodbye to Josh Jacobs in free agency this offseason, which was a big blow to the offense. The hope for the Raiders is that Zamir White can step right in and assume the feature back role, but he has never had to take on that kind of task through his college and pro career.
Las Vegas added talent to the room in free agency, bringing in Alexander Mattison, but running back is a position they could target on Day 3. Jaylen Wright has feature back written all over him, and he would complete a running back room that includes White, Mattison, and Ameer Abdullah.
The Las Vegas Raiders could pick Spencer Rattler in the 2024 NFL Draft
3. Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina
The Raiders currently have two starting-caliber quarterbacks on the roster, but they could look to add a rookie to the mix this draft cycle. While there was a run on quarterbacks on Day 1, with six being picked in the first 12 selections, there were no quarterbacks selected during the second night of the NFL Draft.
Spencer Rattler is considered the best quarterback still available this draft season, and the Raiders could try and get him with their fourth round pick. He is not going to be available after the fourth round in my opinion, so if the Raiders want to add the best quarterback remaining, they may have to use selection No. 112 to get him.