Best Players Remaining Raiders must target on Day 3 of the NFL Draft
The Raiders could still add multiple key players on Day 3.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders could pick Edefuan Ulofoshio in the 2024 NFL Draft
2. Edefuan Ulofoshio, LB, Washington
One guy who fits the mold as a Raider is Edefuan Ulofoshio from Washington. A former walk-on, Ulofoshio worked his way up to be a team captain for a Washington Huskies team that took his program to new heights.
The Raiders certainly need depth at the linebacker position, and Ulofoshio will have no problem coming in and battle for a roster spot. He has been battling uphill his while collegiate career, and with the Raiders, he will bring incredible passion and talent to one of the thinner position groups on the roster.
The Las Vegas Raiders could pick TJ Tampa in the 2024 NFL Draft
1. TJ Tampa, CB, Iowa State
The crown jewel of Day 3 may be TJ Tampa, who was projected by some to be a Day 1 pick in the NFL Draft. As is the case every year, guys fall for reasons we do not know, but if the Raiders can somehow trade up for him, then they would be getting an absolute Day 1 starter into their cornerback room.
Tampa is one of the more impressive cover corners in this year's draft class, and has the length to play on the outside at the next level. Las Vegas is looking for one more starter to add to the cornerback room this draft season, and Tampa would pair well with Jack Jones, allowing Nate Hobbs to remain the starting slot corner.