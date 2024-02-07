Raiders better hope Luke Getsy gets it right this time around
The Las Vegas Raiders have hired Luke Getsy as their offensive coordinator, and hopefully, he learned from his mistakes in Chicago.
By Brad Weiss
For a brief moment in time, it looked like Kliff Kingsbury was going to be the Las Vegas Raiders new general manager. It was assumed that the hiring of Kingsbury was a done deal until it wasn't, as they could reportedly not agree on the length of his contract.
Kingsbury quickly pivoted, landing with the Washington Commanders as their next offensive coordinator under Dan Quinn. For the Raiders, that left them holding the bag, one they handed off to Luke Getsy earlier this week, naming him their new offensive coordinator.
The hiring was not met with a lot of fanfare from Raider Nation, especially after Getsy's terrible two-year run as the offensive coordinator in Chicago. The hope, at least for Raiders fans, is that Getsy learned from his mistakes with the Bears, and can turn around an offense with a lot of weapons, but a question mark at the quarterback position.
Raiders hoping Getsy gets it right in 2024
During his time in Chicago, Getsy had the luxury of having Justin Fields as his starting quarterback, the main reason his teams were so good in terms of rushing yards. The truth is, Getsy did very little to help Fields along with the passing attack, and in the end, the team decided two years was enough of that combination.
With the Raiders, Getsy will not come in with an established quarterback under center, and that will be the biggest decision he makes this offseason. Aidan O'Connell played well down the stretch for the Silver and Black, but many in Raider Nation hope a rookie comes in this offseason, more specifically, Jayden Daniels from LSU
Whatever the case may be at the position, Getsy has more talent to work with at the skill positions than he had in Chicago. Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, and Michael Mayer are all incredible options in the passing game, and it will be interesting to see if the Raiders ink Josh Jacobs to a new deal this offseason.
Getsy did put together a nice game plan against the Raiders last season, which Antonio Pierce spoke about this week. Maybe he comes to Las Vegas and is able to turn things around in his second stint as an offensive coordinator, but this is definitely someone who will have all eyes on him in Year 1.