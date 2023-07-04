Las Vegas Raiders: Biggest draft misses in the past five NFL Drafts
By Brad Weiss
- 2019: Raiders select Clelin Ferrell over Josh Allen and Devin White on Day 1 and Trayvon Mullen with AJ Brown still on the board in Round 2
To say that Gruden and Mike Mayock swung and missed during the early rounds of the 2019 NFL Draft would be an understatement. Sure, the selection of Josh Jacobs proved to be a great one, as he is one of the best young running backs in the game, but outside of that, the first and second rounds were littered with misses.
At pick No. 4 overall, the tandem shocked Raiders fans by selecting Clemson edge rusher Clelin Ferrell. Yes, Ferrell was a two-time national champion at Clemson, and a solid player, but a top-5 overall pick he was not, and he proved that he wasn't during his few seasons with the team.
Instead of Ferrell, Mayock and Gruden could have landed franchise defensive players like Josh Allen and Devin White, two guys who have since gone on to become Pro Bowl players. While they missed at No. 4, the hits kept on coming, and the second round could have brought back one of the best wide receivers in the game.
The Raiders selected Trayvon Mullen in the second round in 2019, passing on AJ Brown from Ole Miss. Brown has been a dominant fixture in both Tennessee and Philadelphia since joining the NFL, and would have given Derek Carr a dynamic weapon to throw to in 2019 and beyond.
Mayock and Gruden did outstanding work on Day 3, adding Maxx Crosby and Hunter Renfrow, but those misses on Days 1 and 2 have come back to haunt the franchise.