Las Vegas Raiders: Biggest draft misses in the past five NFL Drafts
By Brad Weiss
- 2020: Raiders select Henry Ruggs right before Tristan Wirfs comes off the board and Damon Arnette before pretty much anybody on Day 1
The 2020 NFL Draft was another where the combination of Mayock and Gruden had multiple first-round picks. With their first of two picks, the Silver and Black selected Henry Ruggs III, a speedy wide receiver from Alabama who was considered one of the best at his position group coming out that year.
The problem is, looking back, Ruggs is about to spend a large portion of his life behind bars, and so many excellent players went after him. The first was Tristan Wirfs, who the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected right after Ruggs, and was recently named the No. 7 overall offensive tackle in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.
In the same rankings, Kolton Miller was listed as No. 8 overall, so imagine the Raiders having two top-10 offensive tackles going into this season.
Later in the first round, the Raiders selected Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette, a player considered a huge reach at No. 20 overall. Arnette may be one of the worst Raiders draft picks of all-time, as he was terrible when he was on the field, and did so many things off the field that the team finally cut him.
After Arnette was selected, guys like Justin Jefferson, Brandon Aiyuk, and even Johnathan Taylor came off the board, offensive weapons that could have helped the Raiders in a big way.