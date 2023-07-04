Las Vegas Raiders: Biggest draft misses in the past five NFL Drafts
By Brad Weiss
- 2022: Should the Raiders have gone for Brian Robinson Jr. over Dylan Parham on Day 2?
The 2022 NFL Draft was a strange one for the Raiders franchise, as they did not hold a first or second-round pick due to the Davante Adams trade. The Raiders did not pick until the 90th overall selection, a pick they used on Memphis offensive lineman Dylan Parham.
The selection of Parham was a great one, as he played in 17 games as a rookie and is considered an anchor for the Raiders offensive line moving forward. If we were to pick a miss from this draft class it could be Bijan Robinson Jr., who impressed during his rookie season after being shot during training camp.
With everything going on with Josh Jacobs right now, Robinson could have been someone the Raiders could be leaning on to pick up the pieces if JJ8's contract is not resolved. Also, it is clear Dave Ziegler was not high on Jacobs going into the 2022 NFL Draft, as the team did not pick up his fifth-year option, and ended up playing Jacobs in the Hall of Fame Game, a game that usually features cut candidates.
Jacobs would go on to have one of the best rushing seasons in Raiders history, and cemented himself as one of the best in the game at his position group. However, if the contract issues are not resolved, we could be looking back at this draft and Robinson and thinking 'what if' the Raiders did not pass on him on Day 2.