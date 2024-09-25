Raiders biggest issues heading into Week 4 matchup with Browns
By Brad Weiss
Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season was supposed to be a good one for the Las Vegas Raiders, as they welcomed the winless Carolina Panthers to Allegiant Stadium for their home opener. What appeared to be a dream scenario for the Silver and Black quickly turned into a nightmare, as veteran Andy Dalton looked like the best quarterback in the league against them.
Replacing the benched Bryce Young, Dalton picked apart the Raiders defense, one that could do nothing to stop either the run or the pass. In the end, the Raiders were on the wrong side of a blowout score in front of the home crowd, and the good feelings from the win against the Baltimore Ravens the week before were suddenly gone.
The season is not lost, as the AFC is a mess right now, but the Raiders have to do something quickly to get this thing turned around. There are significant problems on both sides of the ball, and to beat the Cleveland Browns, they must be ready to face a team that many predicted would be a contender in the conference this season.
Heading into the Week 4 matchup with the Browns, we take a look at some of the biggest issues facing both sides of the ball this Sunday.