Raiders biggest issues heading into Week 4 matchup with Browns
By Brad Weiss
Raiders biggest issues heading into Week 4 matchup with Browns
Offense
The Raiders offense was atrocious this past weekend against the Carolina Panthers, as they could not keep up with them all game long. Gardner Minshew II played his way into a quarterback controversy, one that was shot down earlier in the week, but will loom large if he continues to struggle under center.
Minshew looked terrific in the second half of the team's win against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2, but he reverted back to the player we saw through the first six quarters of the 2024 season. He struggled with reads, did not make anything happen with his feet, and in the end, was replaced by Aidan O'Connell late in the game.
His play has been aided by the fact the Raiders cannot get anything going on the ground, as Zamir White has looked nothing like the player he was last season. The offensive line has also struggled, and with Thayer Munford Jr. going down with an injury last weekend, there are even more questions along the line on that side of the ball going into this matchup.
O'Connell looked good in place of Minshew late, but that was garbage time, so unless he struggles in a big way on Sunday, I would expect Minshew to get the majority of the reps. Tre Tucker and Jakobi Meyers were pleasant surprises in the passing attack against Carolina, so the key should be to spread the ball around as much as possible, and try to finally get the run game going.