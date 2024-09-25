Raiders biggest issues heading into Week 4 matchup with Browns
By Brad Weiss
Raiders biggest issues heading into Week 4 matchup with Browns
Defense
On defense, star defensive end Maxx Crosby came into this game injured, and it was clear by his play that he was not 100%. Without him attacking Dalton in the passing game, the veteran quarterback was able to do whatever he wanted through the air, leading to a remarkable game from him.
Marcus Epps was injured on Sunday, and will miss the rest of the season, leaving Isaiah Pola-Mao ready to step in and be a starter for the Raiders at safety vs the Panthers. Jakorian Bennett continues his strong play in Year 2, but Jack Jones has taken a step backward, and Nate Hobbs had some missed opportunities in the passing game as well.
Tyree Wilson has proven himself to be a bust so far in his NFL career, so if Crosby is not 100% once again, Las Vegas could struggle against the mobility of Browns quarterback, Deshaun Watson. The Raiders are also struggling in the middle to stop the run, despite the arrival of Christian Wilkins, so Cleveland could run wild on this team on Sunday.
Overall, the one-time strength of the Raiders is struggling going into a must-win game at home, and that could lead to another stunned crowd inside Allegiant Stadium vs the Browns.