Las Vegas Raiders: Biggest offensive questions heading into 2023 minicamp
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders kick off minicamp this week, and with that, questions are still to be answered on the offensive side of the ball.
The 2022 Las Vegas Raiders were nothing to write home about, as they won only six games, and ended up being one of the worst teams in the AFC. To right the wrongs, general manager Dave Ziegler shook up the roster in a big way, including moving on from key players from the last few seasons.
Here, we take a look at some big questions the Raiders have entering 2023 minicamp.
Will the Raiders trade away Hunter Renfrow?
One of the big questions of the 2023 offseason has been what to do with Hunter Renfrow, a productive wide receiver who has become a fan favorite in Las Vegas. Renfrow has been a steal since being selected in the fifth round back in 2019, but could his days with the Raiders be numbered?
Ziegler went out and brought in a bunch of wide receivers this offseason, including Jakobi Meyers, who has familiarity with Josh McDaniels after their time together in New England. Meyers is an outstanding slot wide receiver, just as Renfrow is, so his arrival could mean Renfrow is traded before training camp starts.