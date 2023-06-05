Las Vegas Raiders: Biggest offensive questions heading into 2023 minicamp
By Brad Weiss
Will the Raiders finally come to an agreement with Josh Jacobs?
Another huge storyline this offseason when it comes to the offensive side of the ball is the contract issues with Josh Jacobs. The Raiders put the franchise tag on Jacobs after his breakout 2022 season, but he has yet to report to the team, and it is possible that this situation could drag late into the summer months.
Jacobs will likely be with the Raiders in 2023, as the team is not going to trade away such a valuable piece of their offense, especially with him still being only 25-years old. The former Alabama Crimson Tide rusher has a lot of good football left in his legs, and with a huge question mark at quarterback, he will be needed more than ever this season.
Earlier this offseason, Jacobs posted to his social media that he is changing to the No. 8, and he did so in a Raiders uniform. We likely will not see him suit up until training camp, but when all is said and done, I believe Ziegler and his staff know what Jacobs means to this offense, and they will get some kind of deal done before the 2023 campaign.