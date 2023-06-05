Las Vegas Raiders: Biggest offensive questions heading into 2023 minicamp
By Brad Weiss
What do the Raiders do with the QB position?
The biggest move this offseason by the Raiders franchise was letting Derek Carr go, as the signal-caller was the starter for the franchise the last nine seasons. With Carr gone to New Orleans, the Raiders decided to turn to veteran Jimmy Garoppolo, who has a long-standing relationship with head coach Josh McDaniels.
However, a delayed press conference turned into the knowledge that Jimmy G failed his physical, and for someone who has endured plenty of time on the injured list in his career, that is cause for concern. Garoppolo likely will not be with the team until late in the summer, which means the likes of Brian Hoyer, Aidan O'Connell, and Chase Garbers will assume quarterback duties in minicamp.
ESPN recently put out a piece discussing minicamp storylines around the NFL, and of course, the quarterback position in Las Vegas came up. With Garoppolo's health up in the air, and no real legitimate starter behind him, the Raiders are in trouble if Jimmy G cannot go due to his injury.