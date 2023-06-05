Las Vegas Raiders: Biggest offensive questions heading into 2023 minicamp
By Brad Weiss
Can new Raiders TE Michael Mayer surpass the veterans?
On Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders wasted no time going up and making their first pick in the second round. The Raiders traded up to select No. 2 overall on Day 2, and with the selection, the added a potential star in Notre Dame tight end, Michael Mayer.
Going into the draft, many felt that Mayer was the best tight end available, and when he was still on the board after the first round, the Raiders pounced. It is clear that he has everything you look for in an NFL tight end, and despite some veterans currently with him in the position group, he could emerge as the Week 1 starter.
Moving on from Darren Waller was a tough decision for the franchise, but I believe the position group as a whole is better with Mayer, OJ Howard, and Austin Hooper leading the way. Mayer has way too much potential to not be used in a big way by McDaniels, who had tremendous success with Rob Gronkowski in New England, and now that "Baby Gronk" on the roster in Las Vegas.