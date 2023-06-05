Las Vegas Raiders: Biggest offensive questions heading into 2023 minicamp
By Brad Weiss
Have the Raiders done enough along the offensive line?
The Las Vegas Raiders decided to not select an offensive lineman in the 2023 NFL Draft, which was a bit of a shock at the time. Instead, they added some rookies via the undrafted route, and spent some money in free agency bringing back Jermaine Eluemunor and Alex Bars, who started for the team in 2022.
To help with position battles, Las Vegas continued to stack talent along the offensive line after the draft, bringing in Greg Van Roten to fight for a starting job up front. There is more depth along the offensive line than there was a year ago, and bringing back Eluemunor after a career-year was huge, but have the Raiders done enough up front this offseason on that side of the ball?
Of course, it is only minicamp, and the real battles will not start to take shape until we get deeper into the summer months at training camp. The Raiders made wholesale changes with the roster this offseason, and the hope is, Ziegler did enough to get them back to being a formidable threat in a very deep AFC.