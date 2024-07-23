Raiders' biggest reason for hope in 2024 revealed
By Austin Boyd
Projections for the Las Vegas Raiders' record in 2024 aren't great, but there are reasons to be hopeful about what the team can do this season. They went 8-9 last season despite having chaos at quarterback and head coach.
While the quarterback situation is still a bit of a mess, the Raiders seem to be excited about what Antonio Pierce can do as a head coach. The team's defense completely turned around once he took over and it started with strong defensive line play. If the Raiders are going to be good this season, it's going to be up to the defensive line, according to Ryan Fowler of Bleacher Report.
"[Christian] Wilkins spent the first five years of his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins," Fowler wrote. "After he racked up a career-high 9.0 sacks last season, the Raiders signed him to a four-year, $110 million contract in free agency.
"Wilkins is one of the NFL's most dominant interior pass-rushers. He'll now pair with Maxx Crosby, who led the AFC in pressures last season, to form one of the league's most feared tandems along the defensive line."
The Raiders have plenty of reasons to be hopeful in 2024. Could Pierce be the next DeMeco Ryans? Will Brock Bowers be a superstar at tight end? What if Aidan O'Connell takes a big leap in Year 2? However, the Raiders have seen great play from their defensive line already.
Crosby is arguably the best defensive end in the NFL and now he has an elite defensive tackle to play with in Wilkins. Malcolm Koonce was a revelation last season and Tyree Wilson should be better with a season under his belt.
Defensive line might be the second most impactful position group outside of quarterback. The Raiders could have at least three Pro Bowl-level players on the defensive line. If Crosby, Wilkins and Koonce play to that level in 2024, the Raiders may have an elite defense.