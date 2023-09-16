Raiders at Bills 2023 Week 2: Bold predictions
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, and here are some bold predictions for this matchup.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season, a game that many expect to be pretty lopsided. In fact, the Raiders have some of the longest odds of any NFL team in this one, as the spread has ballooned up to 8.5 points in favor of the Bills according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Still, the Raiders were not expected to win last weekend either, and they went into Empower Field at Mile High and ruined Sean Payton's debut as head coach of the Denver Broncos. This is a team that was pretty impressive during the preseason, and those good feelings have transferred to the regular season, so you never know what could happen on Sunday.
For the Bills, they are coming off a tough loss to the New York Jets, one that saw the Jets lose Aaron Rodgers on the first drive of the game. Josh Allen struggled in a big way, throwing some untimely interceptions, and in the end, they lost on a punt return for a touchdown in overtime.
Sunday, the Raiders could shock the world again, and here are some bold predictions for this AFC matchup.