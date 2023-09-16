Raiders at Bills 2023 Week 2: Bold predictions
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, and here are some bold predictions for this matchup.
By Brad Weiss
Bold Prediction: Raiders Josh Jacobs runs for 150 yards and two scores
The biggest storyline of the summer was not quarterback Aidan O'Connell, who played so well as a rookie during the preseason that some were calling for him to already start over Jimmy Garoppolo. The biggest storyline was running back Josh Jacobs, who did not come to terms with the team on a new contract until late in August.
Still, Jacobs reported to camp in great shape, and when it came time for the Las Vegas Raiders to take on the Denver Broncos in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL regular season, he was ready to go. Unfortunately for the Raiders, the running game never took off against the Broncos, something that is certain to change against this Bills defense.
On Monday night, the New York Jets racked up 172 yards on the ground against the Bills, with 127 coming from Breece Hall. Jacobs could have that kind of game against Buffalo if the Raiders can establish the run early, and he could be in for a monster season that gets his 2023 campaign on track.