Raiders at Bills 2023 Week 2: Bold predictions
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, and here are some bold predictions for this matchup.
By Brad Weiss
Bold Prediction: Raiders rookie Jakorian Bennett nabs his first NFL INT
The Las Vegas Raiders selected Jakorian Bennett, a cornerback from the University of Maryland on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft. However, since joining the organization, Bennett has looked like a legitimate CB1, and while he had some growing pains in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos, he should be a good one for a long time.
On Sunday, Marcus Peters is likely to get the Stefon Diggs assignment, and that matchup should go a long way in deciding the outcome of this game. On the other side, the Bills have a talented wide receiver in Gabriel Davis, and the rookie is likely to get that assignment in his second-ever NFL start.
Josh Allen threw multiple interceptions last week against the New York Jets, and has a tendency to chuck the ball downfield without thinking at times. That could lead to the first interception of Bennett's young NFL career, and what a moment it would be for him to get a pick against one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL.