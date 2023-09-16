Raiders at Bills 2023 Week 2: Bold predictions
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, and here are some bold predictions for this matchup.
By Brad Weiss
Bold Prediction: Raiders beat the Bills in Buffalo
These are bold predictions, so while the Las Vegas Raiders are nearly double-digit underdogs on Sunday against the Bills, I believe they can go into Highmark Stadium and shock Buffalo. Playing the Bills on the road is never an easy task, as Bills Mafia is one of the best fan bases out there, and they will come with it on Sunday.
However, this Bills team looked lost in the matchup against the Jets, and you have to think there should be some kind of hangover from that, especially on a short week. For the Raiders, they did the smart thing and moved their practices to West Virginia this week in preparation of dealing with the 10AM PT start time.
Jimmy Garoppolo proved he can close the door last week, holding onto a lead for the Raiders with over five minutes left in the game. If the Raiders can get the run game going, something they could not do last weekend, it should keep Allen and this Bills offense off the field, which could lead to a second consecutive shocking road win for the Silver and Black.