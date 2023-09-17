Raiders at Bills 2023 Week 2: Date, Time, Injuries, Streaming, More
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season, and here is everything you need to know.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders will play their second consecutive road game in Week 2, as they travel to Western New York to take on the Buffalo Bills. The Raiders go into this game with a 1-0 record after defeating the Denver Broncos in Week 1, a week that saw them be the only AFC West team to win a game.
Sitting in first place in the division may be short-lived, as they are a major underdog against the Bills on Sunday. In order to beat Buffalo, Las Vegas will have to make sure they keep Josh Allen off the field, and can do so by establishing the run game early and often with Josh Jacobs.
Here, we lay out everything you need to know for today's matchup between two AFC teams.
Raiders at Bills 2023 Week 2: All you need to know
When and where
Week 2 will see the Raiders hit the road to take on the Buffalo Bills. The game begins at 10:00 AM PT (1:00 p.m. ET for those members of Raider Nation on the East Coast. If you can't make it to the stadium, CBS will carry the game live.
Weather
It will be a perfect day for football on Sunday, as the Raiders invade Highmark Stadium in mid-September. The highs will be in the high-60s, and there is no chance of rain during the entire game. if you are going to play in Buffalo, this is the time of year to do it for a West Coast team.
Injuries
The Raiders are dealing with a significant injury this week, as Jakobi Meyers will miss the game due to being in concussion protocol. Meyers had a breakout game in his first appearance for the Silver and Black, leading the team in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns, but was hurt at the end of the game.
Another player who will miss this game for the Raiders is Chandler Jones, but that is due to personal issues.
The Buffalo Bills go into this game healthy as can be, as they have nobody on their injured list. Buffalo is, however, playing on a short week after taking on the New York Jets on Monday Night Football, so that is something to keep an eye on in this game.
TV, radio, and streaming
CBS will carry the game this week, though you will only get it if you are in a designated area of the United States. Trent Green, Kevin Harlan, and Melanie Collins will handle broadcasting duties for CBS in this one. You can listen to the game with an NFL+ subscription and locally on KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920. Lincoln Kennedy and Jason Horowitz will handle duties this Sunday.
You can stream the game if you have a subscription to YouTube TV's Sunday Ticket, and as always, using FuBoTV.