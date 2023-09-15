Raiders at Bills 2023 Week 2: Game preview and prediction
The Las Vegas Raiders have a chance to make a statement against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2.
By CJ Errickson
On Sunday, the 1-0 Las Vegas Raiders travel to face the 0-1 Buffalo Bills. For the Raiders, they are coming off a win where they fought tooth and nail to achieve victory. The Bills also fought valiantly but are perhaps left with more questions than answers as they succumbed to an Aaron Rodger-less N.Y. Jets squad. Sean McDermott's team has a short trip to host their home opener.
The Silver and Black voyage further east once more.
This week, the team has been practicing at a facility located in West Virginia to acclimate to the time zone difference before Sunday. The Raiders possess a 5-8 win/loss record in Eastern time zone games since 2019, and last season they went an uninspiring 0-4.
However, this is a new Raiders team, and the decision to practice all week in West Virginia was a good one by head coach Josh McDaniels. The Bills came into the season considered one of the best in the AFC, but Josh Allen struggled in a big way in Week 1, so hopefully there will be more of that on Sunday.
Before this matchup, getting the team's offense in synch will be pivotal.