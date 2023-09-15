Raiders at Bills 2023 Week 2: Game preview and prediction
The Las Vegas Raiders have a chance to make a statement against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2.
By CJ Errickson
The Las Vegas Raiders offense should be more explosive in Week 2
After only putting up 17 points against the Denver Broncos, the Raiders will undoubtedly look to light up the scoreboard on Sunday. With average performances by Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs, one could expect both to have more extensive results against a Bills defense that played poorly last week.
While Tre'davious White is a good cornerback, he is no Pat Surtain Jr. However, he has more help on the back end with safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer. Despite the coverage, Adams still found a way to produce against a familiar and talented opponent last week.
Getting Jacobs more involved will be key for the Raiders to keep the Bills offense off the field. While Allen looked lost against the Jets, he is considered one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL, so any time he spends on the sidelines is a good thing for the Silver and Black.
For the Raiders defense, they have a bigger task at hand.