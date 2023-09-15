Raiders at Bills 2023 Week 2: Game preview and prediction
The Las Vegas Raiders have a chance to make a statement against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2.
By CJ Errickson
The Raiders defense must be opportunistic in order to win
Star Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen committed four turnovers in Week 1. By nature, Allen is a risk taker, and the Raiders' defense must capitalize upon this to win on Sunday. While Maxx Crosby will be able to generate pressure, the team needs other players to step up.
Third-year linebacker Divine Deablo performed excellently in Week 1.
With that being said, the contest will come down to who possesses the football last.
Final Prediction Raiders 35 Bills 33
This game could be the best one on the slate in Week 2. There will be plenty of offense and plenty of big plays to go around for both teams. Whoever wins the turnover battle will more than likely win this game. Expect the Raiders to come out firing with more chemistry on the offensive side of the football, enabling both the passing and rushing attack to thrive.