Raiders at Bills 2023 Week 2: Game preview and prediction

Raiders LB Divine Deablo had himself a day this past Sunday against the Denver Broncos.



5 tackles

4 STOPS

1 PBU



Targeted 5 times in coverage and only allowed 3 receptions for a total of zero yards.



Only allowed a 64.6 passer rating when targeted.



Per @PFF