Raiders at Bills 2023 Week 2: Key matchups to watch
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, and here are the key matchups to keep an eye on in this AFC battle.
By Brad Weiss
With their eyes on starting the 2023 NFL season 2-0, the Las Vegas Raiders once again hit the road in Week 2, travelling to Buffalo to take on the Bills. The Bills went into the 2023 NFL season as a potential favorite in the AFC, but stumbled against the New York Jets in Week 1, losing in overtime on a punt return for a touchdown.
You can expect a fired-up Bills team, as well as a pumped up Bills Mafia inside Highmark Stadium on Sunday, but the Raiders should be just as confident. This is a team that not many expected to win in Week 1, as they were a road dog, but they played just well enough to win, picking up a crucial road AFC West game.
Entering Sunday, there will be more challenges, especially on defense than there was a week ago, but if they can win these key matchups on both sides of the ball, they could be in good shape moving forward. Nobody expected the Raiders to start 2-0 when the schedule was released, but they have a great opportunity to do just that on Sunday.
Here, we look at some key matchups in the game.