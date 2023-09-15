Raiders at Bills 2023 Week 2: Key matchups to watch
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, and here are the key matchups to keep an eye on in this AFC battle.
By Brad Weiss
Davante Adams vs Tre'Davious White
Week 1 was not a monster game on the stat sheet for wide receiver Davante Adams, but that does not mean his presence was not felt. In fact, Adams being on the field allowed Jakobi Meyers to have a breakout game in Week 1, but with Meyers likely out for Week 2 due to being in the concussion protocol, Adams must step up in a big way.
To do so, Adams will have to battle it out against Tre'Davious White, one of the premier wide receivers in the NFL. White has shutdown abilities, but if the Raiders can get the best of him, it should open up the rest of the passing game, including Hunter Renfrow, who go zero targets in Week 1.
Raiders DTs vs Bills IOL
One of the biggest issues on this Raiders roster continues to be the defensive line, though it is the defensive tackle spot inparticular that is struggling this season. While Maxx Crosby did his thing coming off the edge, the defensive tackle position could not get much push against the Broncos, something that has to change in Week 2.
The Bills have a strong interior of their offensive line, led by guys like Connor McGovern, Mitch Morse, and rookie O'Cyrus Torrence, who I was big on going into the draft. If the defensive tackles can win this battle, it will go a long way in allowing Crosby and Tyree Wilson to make an impact coming off the edge.