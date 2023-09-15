Raiders at Bills 2023 Week 2: Key matchups to watch
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, and here are the key matchups to keep an eye on in this AFC battle.
By Brad Weiss
Jakorian Bennett vs Gabriel Davis
Marcus Peters is likely to draw Stefon Diggs in this one, so that should be an interesting matchup to keep an eye on. Peters was once an All-Pro cornerback, and while he may not be that good anymore, he should still be able to shutdown the opposition's No. 1 wide receiver from time to time.
It is the other matchup, however, that I am keeping my eye on, as Jakorian Bennett will likely draw Gabriel Davis in this one. Bennett showed in Week 1 that there are going to be some growing pains, but for the most part, he looked every bit the part of an NFL cornerback, and should only get better as the weeks go by.
Overall, the Raiders have a better chance in this game than most are giving them credit for, as Jimmy Garoppolo should be able to sustain drives and keep the Bills offense off the field. The Raiders are looking to shock the NFL landscape once again in Week 2, but if they falter in these matchups, that will be a very tough thing to do.