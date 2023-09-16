Raiders at Bills 2023 Week 2 live stream: How to watch online
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season, and here is how you can catch all of the action online.
By Brad Weiss
In Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders will travel to Upstate New York, taking on the Buffalo Bills for their second straight road game to kick off the new campaign. The Raiders shocked the NFL landscape by beating the Denver Broncos on the road in Week 1, as Jimmy Garoppolo was able to give the team the lead late, and hold on to a 17-16 victory.
The Bills, on the other hand, could not capitalize off of the New York Jets misfortune, as Aaron Rodgers was lost for the season on the first drive of the game. Instead, they found themselves on the wrong side of a 22-16 overtime loss, with the final nail coming via a punt return for a touchdown.
Both the Bills, and Bills Mafia should be fired up for this one, making this a potentially exciting AFC battle in the early window on Sunday.
How to watch the Raiders at Bills 2023 NFL Week 2
Who: Las Vegas Raiders at Buffalo Bills
When: Sunday, September 17, 2023
Time: 1PM ET, 10 AM PT
Where: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York
TV: CBS
Odds: According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the over/under is set at 47.0 for this matchup, with the Raiders being 8.5-point underdogs.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Live Stream: FuboTV
Josh Jacobs could not get it going on the ground for the Raiders in Week 1, so expect Josh McDaniels and his staff to try and establish that early in this one against the Bills. Josh Allen struggled in a big way in Week 1, tossing multiple interceptions, so the Raiders could be a bit more opportunistic on the defensive side of the ball Sunday morning.
Overall, while the Raiders are huge underdogs in this game, I believe they come out ready to go, despite the fact they are missing Jakobi Meyers in the passing game. Hunter Renfrow will have to step up after having no targets in Week 1, but if the running game gets going, the Raiders are in good shape to go into Highmark Stadium and come away with the victory.