Raiders at Bills 2023 Week 2: Studs and Duds
The Las Vegas Raiders were manhandled by the Buffalo Bills in Week 2. Here are the Studs and Duds from a humiliating loss in New York.
Raiders Stud: Davante Adams
A penny for Davante Adams' thoughts this week. After being somewhat phased out of the game plan at the end of the Broncos matchup, it was clear that the Raiders and Josh McDaniels wanted to get him the ball this week. The first drive of the game showed why good things happen when Davante gets the ball, and he was lights out for a while.
The superstar wide receiver made it look easy on the team's initial drive, turning a short Jimmy Garoppolo pass into a touchdown to give the Raiders an early lead. It was a beautifully executed play, with Kolton Miller providing a key block in the open field, and Adams did the rest.
Unfortunately, the rest of the game did not go all that well for Adams except for a big reception or two, as he was rendered ineffective by a quarterback who could not get him the ball.
Adams finished the game with six receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown, but 30 of those yards came on that first drive alone. Defenses being able to take Adams out of the game was a major issue last year, and that trend has continued. We know that he is perhaps the best receiver in the game so the coach and quarterback need to do a much better job of getting him the ball.
Unfortunately for Davante, he was the victim of a helmet-to-helmet hit on one of Jimmy Garoppolo's trademark hospital balls and was being evaluated for a concussion after the game. If the Raiders hope to bounce back against Pittsburgh on Sunday night Adams will need to be on the field, so we will anxiously await any injury updates.