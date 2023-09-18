Raiders at Bills 2023 Week 2: Studs and Duds
The Las Vegas Raiders were manhandled by the Buffalo Bills in Week 2. Here are the Studs and Duds from a humiliating loss in New York.
Raiders Duds: Josh Jacobs and the Run game
If Josh Jacobs was hoping to convince the Raiders or another team to give him a big contract next offseason, he should hope that they don't watch tape from these first two games. After rushing for just 48 yards on 19 carries against Denver, Jacobs rushed for an absurd -2 yards on nine carries against Buffalo.
Obviously, there were many factors that came into account for Jacobs' poor performance, including the Raiders getting blown out and the original script getting tossed, but he has just not looked like himself so far this season. Jacobs obviously did not attend training camp as he was holding out for a new contract, and that seems to have had a negative impact on his effectiveness so far.
You could also make the excuse that Denver and Buffalo have good rush defenses, but the Bills were gashed repeatedly by Breece Hall in week one, and the Broncos just gave up 120 rushing yards to Washington. We also don't put all of the blame on Josh Jacobs, as he needs help from his offensive lineman, but they have fallen well short in that regard.
They probably deserve their own "duds" category this week, but combining them with Josh Jacobs should be sufficient. Jacobs and this running game need a bounce-back in a major way against a Steelers defense that gave up 150 yards to Christian McCaffrey in week one.