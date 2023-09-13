Raiders at Bills 2023 Week 2: 3 things to watch
The Las Vegas Raiders will be put to the test against one of the best AFC teams this weekend as they travel to Buffalo to play the Bills who just lost a tight game to the Jets.
By Daniel Davis
Raiders vs. Josh Allen and the air attack
Josh Allen didn't have a good game against the Jets and that is in part due to the Jets defense being very good. The Raiders defense is vulnerable with deep passes and that is Josh Allen's strength.
Allen can pick apart a defense if given time and last week, the Raiders defense line, outside of Maxx Crosby, looked abysmal. Tyree Wilson was getting off the ball extremely slow and the Denver offensive line made sure Wilson had a good amount of time. However, the Raiders' run defense shined and forced the Broncos to take to the pass to win.
The Bills run offense is still something that hasn't been worked out and even going back to last season. Stefon Diggs clearly isn't happy in Buffalo as evidenced by him walking off the field in the Playoffs last year.
If the Raiders want to win this game, it is through defense.