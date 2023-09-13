Raiders at Bills 2023 Week 2: 3 things to watch
The Las Vegas Raiders will be put to the test against one of the best AFC teams this weekend as they travel to Buffalo to play the Bills who just lost a tight game to the Jets.
By Daniel Davis
Running game needs to be better
The Raiders' bread and butter is the play-action passing game with the short slants with Adams. In order to achieve that, the Raiders need a running game that can help with the deep and intermediate passing game.
Last week Josh Jacobs struggled to find openings and missed the mark from what we expected in week 1. Part of this is due to the staunch defense the Broncos have and the other is the way the game flow was going. The way the pass-rushers played last week means the Raiders' running game needs to take off early to keep the Bills off the field.
The offensive line will have their hands full as the Bills have one of the better defenses in the league and their linebackers react fast and are quick off the ball.