Raiders at Bills Prediction and Odds for 2023 Week 2 NFL Football
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Buffalo Bills in NFL Week 2 action on Sunday, and here are the odds and prediction for the matchup.
By Brad Weiss
Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season is officially here, and it will be another road game for the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Last weekend, the Raiders went into Empower Field at Mile High and were able to pull off the victory against the Denver Broncos as the underdog, and will look to do the same this weekend in Upstate New York.
The opponent for Week 2 is a tough one, as the Buffalo Bills will be looking to bounce back after a horrible overtime loss to the New York Jets in their season opener. The Jets lost Aaron Rodgers on the game's first possession, and he had to be replaced by Zach Wilson, who somehow led the team to a victory.
They will be looking to get their season back on track in Week 2, but have a hungry Raiders team waiting for them.
Raiders at Bills odds for 2023 NFL Week 2
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Raiders are 9.5-point underdogs vs the Bills on Sunday. Taking the 3.5 points will come in at -110, while giving the 9.5 points, in other words, taking the Bills, the odds will be -110 as well.
Anyone who wants to bet the Silver and Black on the money line can get them at a whopping +350 (bet $100 to win $350), with Buffalo fans being able to bet the Bills on the money line per FanDuel at -450 (bet $100 to win $22.22).
The over/under for the contest is set at 44.0 points currently:
- Under 47.0 points: -105 (bet $100 to win $95.24)
- Over 47.0 points: -115 (bet $100 to win $86.96)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Raiders at Bills prediction for 2023 NFL Week 2
Josh Allen struggled in a big way against the New York Jets in Week 1, throwing multiple interceptions and looking lost at times. The Jets were able to get into his face all game long, which should be the game plan for the Raiders as well this weekend.
While the defensive tackle group struggled, the rest of the Raiders defense looked deep and fast against Denver, making life miserable for Russell Wilson at times. I like the defense to step up in this one as well, but I do not know if the Raiders offense can keep pace with Allen and what can be a dangerous Bills offense when they are clicking.
The 9.5-point spread is a bit ridiculous if you ask me, and I believe the Raiders will have no problem covering that, even on the road in Week 2. The problem will be can the defense get enough stops to get the ball into Jimmy Garoppolo's hands to ice the game late, like he did last weekend.
The Raiders are likely to lose this one, but will be a lot more competitive than the national media thinks.
Final Score: Bills 30, Raiders 24