Raiders blasted by Bleacher Report heading into OTAs
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders bolstered their roster in a big way during the 2024 NFL season, bringing in the elite defensive tackle available in Christian Wilkins. They also added key pieces via the 2024 NFL Draft, getting the best tight end available, as well as the best interior offensive lineman.
So why are the experts so down on the Silver and Black heading into the summer?
Las Vegas made the right move by bringing back Antonio Pierce as the team's full-time head coach, and it seems general manager Tom Telesco has pushed all the right buttons in free agency and the draft. Of course, they did not add a quarterback outside of Gardner Minshew II, so it will be a battle between Aidan O'Connell and Minshew, while the loss of Josh Jacobs could certainly hurt.
Over at Bleacher Report, Gary Davenport put together a list of the five worst rosters in the NFL going into OTAs, and while the Raiders were not one of the five, they barely missed the cut. Davenport spoke about how the Raiders offensive line could be one of the worst in the NFL this season, and about the questions at quarterback.
Looking at the Raiders roster, this could be one of the worst takes we have seen.
Raiders offensive line should be a backbone in 2024
The Raiders have one of the premier offensive tackles in the game right now, as Kolton Miller has done nothing but improve since being selected in the first round back in 2018. Dylan Parham is a budding star at offensive guard, and center Andre James is more than capable of putting together a strong season in 2024.
The big question is at right tackle, but Thayer Munford Jr. played well in Miller's absence last season due to injury. As we stated earlier, the hole at right guard has been filled by the best interior offensive line prospect in this year's draft class, as Jackson Powers-Johnson should slide right in and dominate in Year 1.
There are certainly question marks surrounding the Raiders this season, but having one of the worst rosters in the NFL is a wild take. Las Vegas was also predicted by Davenport to have a bottom-10 offense this season, so hopefully, new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy can make his prediction a bold one for the wrong reasons by season's end.