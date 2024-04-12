Bleacher Report way off base in assessing Raiders most overpaid player
The Las Vegas Raiders have some high-priced talent on their roster, but is this man the most overpaid?
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders have a lot of work to do in terms of their roster going into the NFL Draft. Looking at both sides of the ball, Las Vegas needs help along the offensive line, as well as in the secondary, while the question remains as to whether or not they bring in an elite quarterback to supplant Aidan O'Connell as the team's starting quarterback.
When it comes to the salary cap, the Raiders are in pretty good shape, as they have a lot of solid talent, especially on defense, playing on team-friendly contracts. Players like Divine Deablo, Malcolm Koonce, and even Jack Jones are playing on contracts well below their worth, and all three could be headed towards new contracts in the near future.
However, not all talent comes at a cheap price, as the team will hand out some hefty contracts this season as well. Brad Gagnon from Bleacher Report recently laid out the most overpaid player for each NFL team, and they were way off base in their assessment of the Silver and Black.
Raiders Davante Adams named most overpaid player
Gagnon named Davante Adams as the most overpaid player on the Raiders roster, and he is way off in his assessment. Adams may earn a ton of money, as he will have a cap hit of over $25 million this upcoming season, but he brings more to the team than just his ability to catch a football.
Having star power like Adams on the roster goes a long way in helping the team attract other stars, as we saw with Christian Wilkins this offseason. Las Vegas also has an elite talent on defense in Maxx Crosby, and pending free agents love the opportunity to play with those kinds of players.
Adams is also still uber-productive in the passing attack, and has done so despite the Raiders trotting out five different starting quarterbacks in the two years he has been with the team. You could say that Adams is well worth the money, and will continue to be as long as he remains in the Silver and Black.