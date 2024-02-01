Bleacher Report's latest Raiders trade proposal has an OT in mind
The Las Vegas Raiders could hit the reset button along the offensive line this offseason, and B/R has them trading for an OT.
By Brad Weiss
Going into the 2024 offseason, new Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco has some big decisions to make when it comes to the roster. More specifically, along the offensive line Las Vegas has three starters from last year about to hit free agency in Greg Van Roten, Jermaine Eluemunor, and Andre James.
James has been the team's center for the past few seasons, and while he has his struggles in pass protection, he is a solid run blocker. He will likely be back for the right price, but Eluemunor and Van Roten are two names to keep an eye on this free agency season.
Offensive line as a whole was a strength for the Raiders last season, and I could see all three men back in the Silver and Black next season. However, whether in free agency, the draft, or via a trade, Las Vegas could be reshuffling the deck up front once again this offseason.
Bleacher Report recently laid out a trade for each NFL team they would like to see, and for the Raiders, they send a draft pick for some help along the offensive line.
Raiders trade a pick for Walker Little
Little is a former second round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars, and with them already having two starters at the position on their roster, this trade makes sense for them. However, Little has shown very little (pun intended) since entering the NFL, and the Raiders would have better options already on the roster.
Eluemunor is just as good, if not better than Little, and we saw some great flashes from Thayer Munford Jr. is his first expanded role this past season. The Raiders would be wiser to bring back Eluemunor next season than to trade away draft capital for Little, and there is still the chance Munford starts in Year 3 as well.
Las Vegas has other areas they could target in a trade, and if they are going to make a move for a starting right tackle, it should be someone who has been a bit more proven at the position.